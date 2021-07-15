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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1775 - Anastasia Londis - Report on the search for her attacker
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When Anastasia, who owns the “Jimmy’s Lunch” diner in Troy,NY, informed Davis that due to COVID-19 restrictions, he would need to eat his meal elsewhere, he attacked her. He struck her multiple times in the head with a flashlight, before fleeing the scene. Anastasia had to go to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple cuts, which required staples and stitches.
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