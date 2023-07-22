He's crooked!

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/22EY6zqNeNw
Would you like such a “curved” twine?
Theater of Fashion and Dance Show Luxor.
Dance and gymnastic show "Lux`Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.
SHOW BALLET Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, combines only high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have dedicated world of fashion and dance all my life.
https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor
https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/
A series of videos from the video studio CMCproduction:
"Stylish Video"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc
"Atmosphere of Passion Show Luxor"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q
Stylish video Show Luxor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14
Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY
Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:
Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 1)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss
Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 2)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3
Dance is your pulse. Show ballet Luxor
https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H
Theater of fashion and dance show-ballet LuxOr
https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR-
Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.