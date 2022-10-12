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Germany and French Anti-NATO
Protests.
https://rumble.com/v1nn01q-germany-and-french-anti-nato-protests..html
UK Column Excerpt From The News Program 10 October 2022. Links provided below or can be found at:-
Lots more 'truth' news from the UK Column News team plus 'real journalism' found on the web site.
www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
***************
FP Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3RO5dJ9
German and French, Anti Nato, Protests
https://rumble.com/v1nn01q-germany-and-french-anti-nato-protests..html
UK Column Excerpt From The News Program 10 October 2022. Links provided below or can be found at:-
Lots more 'truth' news from the UK Column News team plus 'real journalism' found on the web site.
www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
***************
FP Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3RO5dJ9
German and French, Anti Nato, Protests