Freemasonry Rituals and Symbolism in U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument - Micah Van Huss

Micah Van Huss continues a fascinating discussion about the roots of Freemasonry in America and the schism that took place early on between the Founding Fathers of America and their beliefs regarding the Bible versus enlightenment. Micah is the host and producer of Marginal Mysteries and an expert on symbolism and history of secret societies, mysterious Biblical history, and End Times prophecy. He explains what the purpose of Freemasonry ultimately is, and how its main purpose became diluted by Satanic influence. He also discusses the symbolism alluding to the influence of Freemasonry that can be depicted in America such as the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. For example, the Washington Monument is the phallic symbol of the Egyptian god Osiris, which represents Nimrod.









The language used in the Declaration of Independence shows the struggle between Bible-based Masons and “enlightened” Masons





The ceiling rotunda in the U.S. Capitol is highly symbolic and depicts George Washington “ascending” into godhood





The pillars of Solomon used in Freemason rituals represent the globe of the earth and the celestial globe





Each of these arches also represents the “blending” of heavenly and earthly DNA









