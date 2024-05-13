Freemasonry Rituals and Symbolism in U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument - Micah Van Huss

Micah Van Huss continues a fascinating discussion about the roots of Freemasonry in America and the schism that took place early on between the Founding Fathers of America and their beliefs regarding the Bible versus enlightenment. Micah is the host and producer of Marginal Mysteries and an expert on symbolism and history of secret societies, mysterious Biblical history, and End Times prophecy. He explains what the purpose of Freemasonry ultimately is, and how its main purpose became diluted by Satanic influence. He also discusses the symbolism alluding to the influence of Freemasonry that can be depicted in America such as the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument. For example, the Washington Monument is the phallic symbol of the Egyptian god Osiris, which represents Nimrod.
TAKEAWAYS
The language used in the Declaration of Independence shows the struggle between Bible-based Masons and “enlightened” Masons
The ceiling rotunda in the U.S. Capitol is highly symbolic and depicts George Washington “ascending” into godhood
The pillars of Solomon used in Freemason rituals represent the globe of the earth and the celestial globe
Each of these arches also represents the “blending” of heavenly and earthly DNA
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Secret Societies book trailer: https://bit.ly/44ec8TC
Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN
The Earth As It Was book: https://bit.ly/3Uo8gwi
Ancient Cities book: https://bit.ly/3Q62LQ3
🔗 CONNECT WITH MICAH VAN HUSS
Website: https://marginalmysteries.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MicahVanHuss/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/free-trial?field-3=counterculturemom
Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.