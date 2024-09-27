What Is Christian Palestinianism? (Part 2) with Paul Wilkinson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My guest for this series (we’ll probably do a number of programs) is Paul Wilkinson, and we are critiquing together a program which Hank Hanegraaff did with Dr. Gary Burge, a professor at Wheaton College. Dr. Burge champions Christian Palestinianism, and Hank is a big supporter of that.
So what we're trying to do is encourage our listeners to, first of all, listen to what Hank and Gary are talking about, and then be Bereans. "Search the scriptures to see if these things are so." So we're going to pick up with a clip from the last few minutes of our program last week, just...you listen to it, and then Paul and I will bring in our evaluation, our critique.
Paul: It would be if I didn’t know you, Tom.
