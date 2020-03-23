Call to Arms: H.R.5717 Sweeping Gun Ban

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If you carry a gun for personal defense, you need to be protected from lawsuits or criminal charges should you need to use your firearm defensively. I recommend USCCA: https://tracking.deltadefense.com/aff...