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Stephen Malthouse MD — Coronavirus Vaccine "very, very likely to cause harm"
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410 views • January 11, 2021
“When you have a censorship like this, you have to ask yourself, why is it that all the platforms on the internet, all the mainstream media, that they’re completely censoring scientists and doctors around the world. And there’s a reason for that because they have an agenda and the agenda is to push the vaccine. Now, why would they push a vaccine? Well, it could be, that’s going to kill a lot of people. It could be intended to do that.”
— Stephen Malthouse MD
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Transcript and notes will become available in 30 minutes following this video upload, at:
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Video Copyright Bridge City News (January 4, 2021)
— Stephen Malthouse MD
FOR “CENSORED VOICES WORTH HEARING”
Subscribe to our new Telegram Channel
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Blog posts direct to your inbox (no spam)
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Transcript and notes will become available in 30 minutes following this video upload, at:
https://dryburgh.com/stephen-malthouse-pfizer-moderna-vaccine-dangerous/
Video Copyright Bridge City News (January 4, 2021)
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