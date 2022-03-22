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The Transhumanist Agenda
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4578 views • March 22, 2022
Bio Hacking Humanity - The Transhumanist agenda is more than just Artificial Intelligence (AI), or robots taking over American jobs, or transgender restrooms at public facilities to accommodate an ever growing push for uniformity among the masses.
Transhumanism is Posthumanism. It is humanism with the optimism taken out, a movement that advocates for the transformation and the “advancement of humanity through technology” that runs the gamut from nanotechnology to AI. This paradigm is not limited to gadgets and medicine but also molds social, economic, cultural, institutional design, language, and the psyche.
To be clear, Transhumanism is a manufactured endpoint to human evolution…
- Where our bodies will be augmented and sterilized in utero.
- Where divinity is exorcised out of humanity and humanity has outgrown its usefulness.
- Where scientists are Gods to be worshipped.
- Where politicians are priests who dictate new laws to live by.
- Where the more you separate yourself from your divine nature…your heart-self…the more you create something non-human.
Transhumanism is Posthumanism. It is humanism with the optimism taken out, a movement that advocates for the transformation and the “advancement of humanity through technology” that runs the gamut from nanotechnology to AI. This paradigm is not limited to gadgets and medicine but also molds social, economic, cultural, institutional design, language, and the psyche.
To be clear, Transhumanism is a manufactured endpoint to human evolution…
- Where our bodies will be augmented and sterilized in utero.
- Where divinity is exorcised out of humanity and humanity has outgrown its usefulness.
- Where scientists are Gods to be worshipped.
- Where politicians are priests who dictate new laws to live by.
- Where the more you separate yourself from your divine nature…your heart-self…the more you create something non-human.
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