IDAHO COP GETS VIOLENT WITH INNOCENT KIDS - The Civil Rights Lawyer
America at War
America at War
146 views • 7 months ago

It is time for the American people to put an abrupt HALT to this kind of behavior from Police! It is time to STOP allowing these criminals to "Investigate themselves" and find "no wrongdoing"


It is time for THE PEOPLE to convene a grand jury themselves, and prosecute these criminals under TITLE 18 U.S.C. § 241 and 18 U.S.C. § 242!


Under COMMON LAW, these scumbags must be prosecuted as a MAN or WOMAN, for doing REAL HARM to a MAN or WOMAN under COMMON LAW!


THE PEOPLE and COMMON LAW stand ABOVE the "Maritime Admiralty Law" Slave system the "government" operates under! It's time to learn the law and prosecute some criminals under COMMON LAW!


original video by "The Civil Rights Lawyer"

https://old.bitchute.com/video/aBLgJLhA-v0/

violencecrimeevilpolicetraitorgovernmentfalse arrest
