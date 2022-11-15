Shared and posted by Lucia on April 16/2022

If you would like to message me privately, you can do so via email at: [email protected]

Link to 'WHO ARE THE 2 WITNESSES?' -Part 1, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zv68U8Aorcc&t=14s

Link to 'WHO ARE THE 2 WITNESSES?' -Part 3, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxPUJaEUUws

For a copy of this transcript, please follow the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/who-are-the-2-witnesses-part-2-my-hiding-place/

------------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.brighteon.com/c7f2af03-53c5-4ec1-aa4e-ab162e3a9e7d , where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.



