Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.2e My health plunge after Perth Rally for freedom; not for the squeamish MVI_1871-2merged
150 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Watch P.2a here: https://www.brighteon.com/a5e0a23a-a81e-4342-8dda-11f45ee0d7a7

Watch P.2b here: https://www.brighteon.com/25e81708-f8a1-4845-bb14-8246d9ba0ac5

Watch P.2c here: https://www.brighteon.com/f688f5e7-33b6-41b1-a03e-51cb05fc451b

Watch P.2d here: https://www.brighteon.com/8a7a05c3-206b-489c-8d4a-7a27d6cb1dca

Watch P.1a here: https://www.brighteon.com/a0014381-a725-4c27-b7f6-4eaaee8cdc48

Watch P.1b here: https://www.brighteon.com/c5b94b8c-6253-41ae-8172-48be3a31b384

Watch P.1.c here: https://www.brighteon.com/4dcc3ec0-6295-4614-8d31-20a72d278f5a

Watch P.1d here: https://www.brighteon.com/08d1db51-db80-446f-a94e-9c809d7de4ca

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW the description!

I have struggled with respiratory issues for almost another 4 months, and my health took a turn for the worse after my attendance at the Worldwide Rally for Freedom in Perth on Saturday 20th May, 2023. This is the account of my health journey.

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.] Do not use nicotine in the strengths that I have used, unless you have done considerable research, and acclimatised gradually to it, but if you do, it is with your own responsibility.

Keywords
healthmedicinenicotineiodinehydrogen peroxidebromelainblack seed oillactoferrinlung infectionzincpneumoniadiarrheaoregano oilnacquercetinivermectinbudesonideanti-bioticscolostrumnebulisingamoxycillinequimeccurom duo fortemullein teabimecton

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket