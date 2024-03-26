Thousands of Acres of Solar Panels are Destroyed in a Hail Storm in Damon, TEXAS - Green Energy That may Contain TOXIC Cadmium Telluride to Leak into Ground Water

Thousands of acres of solar panels are destroyed following a hail storm yesterday in Damon, Texas
There are more than 10,000 acres of several solar farms in this Needville, Texas area.
"Green Energy Technology" - brittle, expensive, inefficient.
This is what they think is going to save the world.
Experts said that cadmium telluride panels are cheaper and tend to be found on large solar farms. It is a toxic substance that can cause kidney, heart, skin, and lung issues. There are other chemicals too.
Here are 2 articles:
https://abc13.com/fighting-jays-solar-farm-guy-texas-fort-bend-county-tx-hailstorm/14559628/
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/needville-community-concerned-busted-solar-panels-fighting-j
