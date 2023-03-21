Alex Jones Full Show 3/20/2023 Deep State Panics

Monday Bombshell Broadcast: Deep State Panics after Trump Indictment Backlash – FULL SHOW 03/20/23

Meanwhile, Deep State goes all in on distracting Americans with political theater as killer jab data becomes impossible to ignore, Soros-controlled DA's target Trump & conservatives, border crisis worsens, and global economy nears total ruin. Alex Jones is LIVE right now taking your calls and covering the stories globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Watch & share this vital edition of The Alex Jones Show to stay ahead in this information war.

