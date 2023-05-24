Illinois AG finds 451 Catholic clergymen sexually abused thousands of children since 1950
A new report released by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Tuesday found more than 450 Catholic clergymen in the state allegedly sexually abused nearly 2,000 children over the past 90 years. Raoul announced at a press conference in Chicago that 149 perpetrators were previously undisclosed by the state’s dioceses.
https://rumble.com/v2pld4r-illinois-ag-finds-451-catholic-clergymen-sexually-abused-thousands-of-child.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=6
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.