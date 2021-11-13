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Talk show slanders and mocks teenager Kyle Rittenhouse
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337 views • November 13, 2021
They state Rittenhouse is a murderer. This before a court ruling. This is called Slander. When someone tells one or more persons an untruth about another which untruth will harm the reputation of the person defamed. Slander is a civil wrong (tort) and can be the basis for a lawsuit.
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