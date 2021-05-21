HOW TELEVISION, SPORTS, AND THE MAINSTREAM NEWS MEDIA ARE USED TO CONTROL & MANIPULATE YOU

How well does it work? Millions have been convinced to get themselves euthanized. I would say it is very effective. So deeply programmed are some that you could do nothing at all to convince them not to take the shot. Even many who have had horrible consequences from getting jabbed are quick to tell others it is worth it or confirm they will get a second shot or more. It is absolutely crazy. They will also vigorously deny that anything or anyone has any control over their mind. They will point to you as the problem and demand you join them in their insanity. Yes it works quite well.

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