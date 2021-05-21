© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOW TELEVISION, SPORTS, AND THE MAINSTREAM NEWS MEDIA ARE USED TO CONTROL & MANIPULATE YOU
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • May 21, 2021
How well does it work? Millions have been convinced to get themselves euthanized. I would say it is very effective. So deeply programmed are some that you could do nothing at all to convince them not to take the shot. Even many who have had horrible consequences from getting jabbed are quick to tell others it is worth it or confirm they will get a second shot or more. It is absolutely crazy. They will also vigorously deny that anything or anyone has any control over their mind. They will point to you as the problem and demand you join them in their insanity. Yes it works quite well.
Source: Unknown
Source: Unknown
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.