Clown World #23: Naive Tim Pool & Don J. Trump Jr. Fiddle While The U.S. Goes Up In Flames In 2024…

As long as the voting machines are connected to the internet we do not have an election to win. How likely is it that there will be 1 day of voting again and paper ballots??? Not now maybe not ever, good luck in 2024, only God's intervention can change things and the Republicans are praying to the same demons that the demon-rats pray to, that orchestrated the steel in 2020...
Clown World #23: Tim Pool Thinks Trump will Win in 2024...But Didn't Win In 2020, Huh/What/Really???
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.