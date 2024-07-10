Former Biden Stenographer Claims Biden Blackmailed Obama with Threats of Exposing Former President’s ''Alleged'' Homosexual Affairs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike McCormick, a former White House stenographer who worked with Joe Biden, claimed during an interview with Alex Jones that Biden used potential damaging information to manipulate Barack Obama.
McCormick alleges that Biden threatened to expose Obama’s supposed homosexual affairs unless certain conditions were met, wielding this information as a tool for political leverage.
Mike McCormick is a former White House stenographer who worked closely with Joe Biden during his tenure as Vice President. In this role, McCormick was responsible for accurately transcribing speeches, meetings, and other communications involving Biden and other governmental officials.
