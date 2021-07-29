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Dr. Peter Breggin Interviewed by International Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich
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17047 views • July 29, 2021
Peter R. Breggin is a renowned psychiatrist and physician, and an outspoken critic of the current psychiatric system. Dr. Breggin considers modern psychiatry to be a materialistic fraud that takes an overly simplistic approach by medicating patients with all sorts of problems that have their roots in causes other than brain chemistry.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, two co-founders of the German Corona Investigative Committee, spoke with him about a wide range of issues, especially the plandemia we face.
Peter R. Breggin: "This is one of the best interviews I have ever given. [...] You're going to listen to the best of Peter Breggin today."
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, go to channel here:
t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish/111
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer, two co-founders of the German Corona Investigative Committee, spoke with him about a wide range of issues, especially the plandemia we face.
Peter R. Breggin: "This is one of the best interviews I have ever given. [...] You're going to listen to the best of Peter Breggin today."
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, go to channel here:
t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish/111
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