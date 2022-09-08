BREAKING! The Queen of England Has Passed Away Day 3

BREAKING! The Queen of England Has Passed Away 🇬🇧 Elizabeth II is the Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.April 21, 1926, Bruton Street, London, United Kingdom

Died: September 8, 2022, Balmoral Castle, United Kingdom

Full name: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor

Spouse: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (m. 1947–2021)

Children: King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Grandchildren: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Dates knighted: 1952, 1955, 1975, July 5, 1993, 2006

