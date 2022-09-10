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More Italians Burn Their Energy Bills, Turning the Act of Rebellion into a Nationwide Protest
"After Naples, Italian people also burn their energy bills in Terni, Assisi, Bastia, Foligno, Gubbio, Norcia, Spoleto and many other cities: 'We don't pay! Now that's enough!' It will be a very hot autumn in Europe and beyond."