More Italians Burn Their Energy Bills, Turning the Act of Rebellion into a Nationwide Protest
"After Naples, Italian people also burn their energy bills in Terni, Assisi, Bastia, Foligno, Gubbio, Norcia, Spoleto and many other cities: 'We don't pay! Now that's enough!' It will be a very hot autumn in Europe and beyond."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.