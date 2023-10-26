Knesset Member Calls for Old Testament-like Elimination of Palestinian People

The world is witnessing in real time a genuine mass slaughter of humans. The carnage in Gaza is rapidly descending in horror on the scale of the Nazi slaughter of Jews in World War 2 and the Turk’s genocide of Armenian Christians in 1915. Western nations are applauding Israel’s bombing rampage in Palestinian neighborhood, churches, mosques, and hospitals. American Evangelical church leaders are using the Old Testament biblical scriptures as justification of Israel’s bloodlust to kill off 2.5 million Palestinian men, women, and children. Today, a member of the Israeli Knesset openly endorsed genocide and proposed the complete destruction of every city and town in Gaza.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/26/2023





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians and watch this FULL show exclusively on

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf







