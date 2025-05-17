The most bizarre video you'll see today. Erdogan pulling Macron's finger.

Turkish Pres not happy with the attempt to put a hand over his.

Doesn't even bother getting out of his seat at Albania summit.

His grin at the end says it all.

Lavrov and Rubio Hold Phone Call — Russian Foreign Ministry

The talks were initiated by the American side.

➡️The two discussed the continuation of Russian-American diplomatic contacts.

➡️Lavrov noted Washington’s positive role in Kiev agreeing to Putin’s proposal to resume the Istanbul peace talks.

➡️Rubio welcomed the agreements on prisoner exchanges and both sides drafting their own terms for a ceasefire.

➡️Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s willingness to continue working with Washington on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Trump announced he will hold a phone call with Putin on May 19 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine and trade relations. He said he will follow up with Zelensky and NATO leaders after the call, adding that he hopes for a ceasefire and a move toward de-escalation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS that preparations are underway for a phone call between Putin and Trump.