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Devolution Part 20 - Trump Justice, Patel Patriot, 24 Apr 2022
Roark183
Roark183
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93 views • April 25, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 20 - 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 24 𝐀𝐩𝐫 2022
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-20?s=r

In this release of Devolution Patel discusses the nature of grand juries and the various investigations involving President Trump. Covered extensively is the ongoing Durham investigation and the suggestion it may lead to dissolution of the Deep State.

In recording this video, Patrick Gunnels does not show the text of the article as he reads it. In addition there are several fits and starts in the video. So one might want to read the article along as Patrick narrates. I suspect these video short comings are due to Patrick being away from his usual recording space in Houston, as he's in Nashville for Threadfest.

Prior to reading Devolution Part 20, Patrick explains he encountered some financial difficulties with the hotel where he is putting on Threadfest 2022. He therefore asks for donations to help him out of the difficulties with the hotel hosting Threadfest 2022. He also states he is contemplating an additional Threadfest in October in Dallas (not definite). Patrick may be contacted via [email protected]
Keywords
trumpdeep-stateelection-fraud2020-electionelection-2020durham-investigationgrand-jurygrand-jurieselection-investigationbiden-fraud
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