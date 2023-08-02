Create New Account
THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Wednesday 8/2/23 • 1984 Is Here – Indictment of Trump Is A Global War
1984 IS HERE – INDICTMENT OF TRUMP IS A GLOBAL WAR AGAINST FREE SPEECHLegal analysts say charges against Trump are very weak - and even unconstitutional as they violate the First Amendment

Tune in RIGHT NOW as we talk about this and more!


