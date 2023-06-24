Melbourne Rally 24 June 2023

This rally had Melbourne's well known four seasons during the three hour passage of time, including gusty winds, so much so that I decided to conclude my videoing as we returned along Swanston Street so the equipment could be packed away out of the rain. Our course from Parliament House went by way of Bourke Street Mall, Queen Victoria Market, Flinders Street (when the rain arrived) and back to Parliament House. This video also records an arrest warning given to us at the Mall by a female Police officer because of the time we spent there. For the record we spent far less time there than in previous weeks. Go figure.