It took Canadian Dr Chris Shoemaker two years to fully realise the truth. Now he believes many more doctors are awake but afraid to speak out. What we have is a non vaccine that increases the disease it was meant to prevent and reduces immunity to other ailments. In particular he refers to the surprising data from the Nakahara study which showed nearly all of the vaccinated hearts were working 46% harder for at least six months post shot. ‘As a cardiologist you would be apoplectic if a heart was working 15% harder.’ This should have been the final nail in the coffin!! Interview : Cafe Locked Out

https://t.co/qNYSfXGoeG