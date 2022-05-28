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My Father Is A Monster! - Meghan Walsh (10-29- 2021 Dark Outpost)
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89 views • May 28, 2022
John Walsh is known to America as an anti-crime activist and host/creator of the television series America’s Most Wanted. Following the murder of his son Adam, he became an alleged crusader for justice. However, his daughter Meghan Walsh has a far different image of her father; one that has left her with the scars of mental and physical abuse, the loss of her children, her home, and an attempt to destroy her life through narcissistic brainwashing. You will hear her story in her own words, as she cries out for help from a public whom Walsh has deceived for 40 years. Leave the world you think you know behind and join the Dark Outpost!
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