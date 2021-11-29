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🤣🤣🤣Screaming Art Major Goes Nuts (On Purpose) Over Trump Banner ViralHog🤣🤣🤣
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121 views • November 29, 2021
Screaming Art Major Goes Nuts (On Purpose) Over Trump Banner ViralHog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PNvLESU0EE
ViralHog(YT)
2.06M subscribers
Occurred on May 9, 2017 / Western Washington University at Bellingham, Washington, USA
"I was preaching the gospel plus affirming the Trump policies at WWU Bellingham with my two-sided banner that is illustrated on the video.The screaming lady began reacting to the "Trump-side" of banner and my speaking about the reforms of the Trump administration (as spelled out on banner.) At first she seemed be completely out of her mind and out of control. However, as various ones talked to her, it was evident that it was an act. A protest that she called "ART"; She threw things out her purse and scribbled on the ground as if in a tantrum. (A Trump Traumatic Stress Disorder Tantrum.) as it were.
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PNvLESU0EE
ViralHog(YT)
2.06M subscribers
Occurred on May 9, 2017 / Western Washington University at Bellingham, Washington, USA
"I was preaching the gospel plus affirming the Trump policies at WWU Bellingham with my two-sided banner that is illustrated on the video.The screaming lady began reacting to the "Trump-side" of banner and my speaking about the reforms of the Trump administration (as spelled out on banner.) At first she seemed be completely out of her mind and out of control. However, as various ones talked to her, it was evident that it was an act. A protest that she called "ART"; She threw things out her purse and scribbled on the ground as if in a tantrum. (A Trump Traumatic Stress Disorder Tantrum.) as it were.
TO SEE THE HOTTEST VIRAL VIDEOS DAILY...
Subscribe to us on YouTube: https://goo.gl/A0gBKk
Like us on Facebook: https://goo.gl/XQWqJt
Follow us on Instagram: https://goo.gl/NMq8dl
Follow us on Twitter: https://goo.gl/pF8Xop
ViralHog is the resource for the best viral content.
Submit your own great video and make money: https://goo.gl/yejGkm
Contact [email protected] to license this or any ViralHog video.
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