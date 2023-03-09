3.8.23 NOW they [DS] are SHOWING their PANIC!, Eyes are opening, LIARS can’t hide, HOLD ON, PRAY!

LT of And We Know
March 8, 2023
Was so wonderful watching Schumer and McConnel losing their minds over the J6 tapes reaching millions of people on the earth. The timing of all of this is very interesting. We know that without all of these small drips of truth, the people would never have realzed how dark and evil they really are. Let’s go.
US Department of Defense Finally Comes Clean - Admits in Public Document that There Are 46 US Military-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine
We need to face Russia [on the battlefield]—UK Defense Select Committee Chairman https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34233
Chuck Schumer Panic In DC 🤣 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34224
‼️Canadian Government Official Shocks the World With Heartfelt Apology for Vaccine Mandates https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34190
Seymour Hersh on Ukraine and Putin’s intentions… https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34155
‼️THE LINK BETWEEN HUNTER BIDEN, UKRAINE BIOLABS, ECO HEALTH ALLIANCE AND WUHAN‼️ https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34159
Russian forces feed Ukrainian POWs. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/34141
WEF - Chief advisor Yuval Harari. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/42573
Tucker Carlson: Nobody Seems to Remember that Biden Was Deeply Involved in Nord Stream Bombing https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/12158
Tucker highlights one of the good capitol police officers tonight. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14727
Panic from media on tucker https://t.me/teamanons/28332
TUCKER: They are LIARS! https://t.me/realKarliBonne/156702
On Jan. 6th, a masked man wearing an earpiece and walkie-talkie was caught on video removing a glass window from the capitol. When he realized he was being recorded, he pushed another man and blamed him. He has not been added to the FBI's most wanted list, arrested, or charged. https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/6672
