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SUNDAY NIGHT LIVE [1 of 2] Sunday 2/6/22 • ROYCE WHITE, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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490 views • February 07, 2022
FREEDOM CONVOYS WORLDWIDE DERAILING GREAT RESET, GLOBALISTS ARE PANICKED — BRACED FOR PLAN B, WAR!
Globalists are using all options, from cutting funding to weighing using military, following the classic path of tyrants throughout history -- tune in and share this critical link everywhere!
The good news is, from Europe to the U.S., official criminal investigations have been opened by major governments into the Davos group's role controlling the Great Reset via the COVID crisis.

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