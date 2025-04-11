‘FOLLOW THE SILENCED’ FILM MAKES WAVES AHEAD OF MAY RELEASE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Filmmakers Mikki Willis and Matt Guthrie open up about the making of Follow the Silenced—a bold new documentary that gives voice to those vaccine-injured and silenced during the COVID era. Featuring exclusive recorded calls with FDA’s Dr. Peter Marks and CDC officials, the film reveals the hidden cost of government censorship. After fleeing California amid backlash, the filmmakers returned for a triumphant Hollywood premiere—where the film took home “Best of Fest” and “Best Director” at the Santa Monica Film Festival.
#FollowTheSilenced #MikkiWillis #MattGuthrie #VaccineInjuries #COVIDTruth
#CensorshipExposed #MedicalFreedom #TruthMatters #FreeSpeech #TheRealPeterMarks