Lt Col Karen Kwiatkowski - Lt Col Karen Kwiatkowski - PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE in Collapsing Empire & Parallel Societies
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
19 views • 1 day ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:

Thursday, July 10, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST  

Guest: Lt.Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski (Retired)

Topic: PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

From Whistleblowing to Wisdom: Preparing for the Collapse of Empire & the Rise of Parallel Societies

 

https://karenkwiatkowski.substack.com/

 

Bio:

 

Karen Kwiatkowski, Ph.D. a retired USAF lieutenant colonel, farmer and aspiring anarcho-capitalist. She was a whistleblower prior to the second Iraq war in 2002, ran for Congress in Virginia's 6th district in 2012, recipient of the 2018 Sam Adams Associates for Integrity in Intelligence Award, a Fellow at the Eisenhower Media Network, and an Associated Scholar of the Mises Institute. She also writes at KarenKwiatkowski.substack.com

 

Founding Host Quantum Nurse Freedom International:

Grace Asagra, RN, PhD

https://graceasagra.com/

https://graceasagra.bio.link/

 

DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854 

