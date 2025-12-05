THE HPV VACCINE’S ‘CANCER-PROOF’ PROMISE THAT WASN’T STUDIED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new wave of headlines claim the HPV vaccine “prevents cancer,” but a Cochrane Collaboration review behind those headlines never actually studied cancer outcomes. Jefferey exposes what the review really admits, the pharma-funded conflicts buried in the fine print, and the true natural history of HPV—revealing how clever marketing was spun into so-called “proof.”