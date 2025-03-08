🔥 Exclusive video of the clearing of the village of Nikolaevka by fighters of the 22nd motorized rifle regiment of the 72nd motorized rifle division of the 44th army corps! 🔥

The footage shows the results of the work of the fighters of the 22nd motorized rifle regiment of the 72nd motorized rifle division of the 44th army corps, who carried out a brilliant cleansing of Nikolaevka from the Ukrainian fascists. The enemy positions were turned into ruins, and the equipment into piles of scrap metal. But the most "touching" thing is how "heroically" the hohols retreated, abandoning their dead brothers (shots of corpses at the end of the video). It is clear that their "brotherhood" ends exactly where the real danger begins.





Every meter of liberated territory is proof of the courage, professionalism and coherence of our fighters. They acted clearly and decisively, leaving the enemy no chance to resist.





Nikolaevka is now free, and this is the merit of the heroes of the 22nd motorized rifle regiment. Their work is not just a victory, but a reminder of the strength and invincibility of our army. And the "valiant" Ukrofascists, as always, showed that their main talent is flight and betrayal.

Thanks guys for your work!