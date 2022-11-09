113: Join Us Nov. 25 to Nov 27; Peaceful Families Make a Peaceful World

Family breakdown and the disintegration of family values is the number one issue facing society. Join us from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 as we address solutions for this issue.
Join us live in Harpers Ferry, WV, or online.
November 25- Parent
and Presenter Training; Abstaining for Success and Happiness
November 26- Exposition of the Divine Principle Study
November 27- Strengthening Families and Communities Forum FREE
Speakers:
Kelly Kohls: National School Boards Leadership Council
Michael Marshall: Editor Emeritus, United Press International
Andy Wells: Missouri Director, No Left Turn in Education
Jamal Johnson: Abstinence Educator
Richard Urban: Co-founder, Vision Root and Urban Life Training.
https://www.visionroot.org/gods-ideal-family-is-the-model-for-world-peace/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.