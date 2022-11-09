Create New Account
#113: Join Us Nov. 25 to Nov 27; Peaceful Families Make a Peaceful World
Family breakdown and the disintegration of family values is the number one issue facing society.  Join us from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 as we address solutions for this issue.
Join us live in Harpers Ferry, WV, or online. 

November 25- Parent and Presenter Training; Abstaining for Success and Happiness
November 26- Exposition of the Divine Principle Study
November 27- Strengthening Families and Communities Forum FREE
Speakers:
Kelly Kohls: National School Boards Leadership Council
Michael Marshall: Editor Emeritus, United Press International
Andy Wells: Missouri Director, No Left Turn in Education
Jamal Johnson: Abstinence Educator
Richard Urban: Co-founder, Vision Root and Urban Life Training.

