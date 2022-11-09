113: Join Us Nov. 25 to Nov 27; Peaceful Families Make a Peaceful World

Family breakdown and the disintegration of family values is the number one issue facing society. Join us from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 as we address solutions for this issue.

Join us live in Harpers Ferry, WV, or online.

November 25- Parent and Presenter Training; Abstaining for Success and Happiness

November 26- Exposition of the Divine Principle Study

November 27- Strengthening Families and Communities Forum FREE

Speakers:

Kelly Kohls: National School Boards Leadership Council

Michael Marshall: Editor Emeritus, United Press International

Andy Wells: Missouri Director, No Left Turn in Education

Jamal Johnson: Abstinence Educator

Richard Urban: Co-founder, Vision Root and Urban Life Training.

https://www.visionroot.org/gods-ideal-family-is-the-model-for-world-peace/





