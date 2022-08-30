"Kherson Offensive" Announced by Western Media

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The Western media claims the long-awaited "Kherson Offensive" has "begun."
Regardless of its outcome, the fact that Ukraine is attempting to launch a counter-offensive in Kherson rather than the main front line in Donbass reveals deep, irreversible weaknesses that are and will continue to cost Ukraine the conflict.
References:
Guardian - Zelenskiy tells Russian forces to flee as Ukraine counteroffensive begins in Kherson:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/aug/30/zelenskiy-tells-russian-forces-to-flee-as-ukraine-counteroffensive-begins-in-kherson
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