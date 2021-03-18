BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Xbox Wireless Headset Unboxing I First Impressions I Contents
Invader Gaming
Invader Gaming
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • March 18, 2021
Unboxing video for the newly released Xbox Wireless Headset. Mostly just a first look at the hardware with a little bit of first impressions at the end.

Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC

Software used:
-Shotcut
-Pixlr Photo Editor

Music by: Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
Song: End Credits

Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
Keywords
wirelessreviewbluetoothgamingxboxvideo gamesunboxingimpressionsheadsethardwarexbox series xinvader gamingaccessories
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Finnish Study Links Earlier Menopausal Transition to Higher Anxiety, Depression Symptoms

Coco Somers
The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

The 25-minute threshold: Why prolonged sitting silences your muscles and how to counteract it

Willow Tohi
Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Study Links Breakfast, Exercise, Sleep to Psychological Flexibility

Zoey Sky
Beyond the radio silence: Could alien civilizations be signaling like cosmic fireflies?

Beyond the radio silence: Could alien civilizations be signaling like cosmic fireflies?

Ava Grace
U.S., China, Russia Face Questions Over UFO Technology Race, Officials Say

U.S., China, Russia Face Questions Over UFO Technology Race, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Overview of Reviews Finds Combined Diet and Exercise Programs Yield Greater Weight, Metabolic Improvements

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy