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Xbox Wireless Headset Unboxing I First Impressions I Contents
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Unboxing video for the newly released Xbox Wireless Headset. Mostly just a first look at the hardware with a little bit of first impressions at the end.
Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC
Software used:
-Shotcut
-Pixlr Photo Editor
Music by: Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
Song: End Credits
Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
Hardware used:
-HP Omen Gaming PC
Software used:
-Shotcut
-Pixlr Photo Editor
Music by: Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio
Song: End Credits
Channel Art By Graphic God (Jay Williams)
Website: http://www.xboxgamerpics.com
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