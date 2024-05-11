Create New Account
CUOMO, MAINSTREAM REVERSE COURSE ON VACCINE INJURY
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 10, 2024


In a shocking turn, mainstream voices who censored and suppressed conversation around vaccine injury have reversed course, even calling for a “9/11-style tribunal.” Yet they’re “limited hangout” falls short of full accountability or vindication for the injured. Del has a message for Chris Cuomo.

#ChrisCuomo #Ivermectin


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4udoxu-cuomo-mainstream-reverse-course-on-vaccine-injury.html

vaccine injurymainstream mediadel bigtreehighwirechris cuomoivermectinlimited hangoutreverse course911 tribunal

