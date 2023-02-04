Genesis | Pt. 30 Jacob's Ladder

Jacob has tried accomplishing everything with his own schemes, tactics and plans

We reach an impasse in his story; Jacob enters God's School of Brokeness

All of God's mighty men and women must graduate from this school

Matthew 9:57-62

Following Jesus is not a walk in the park; following Jesus means denying oneself, grabbing a cross and following Him

Going through God's school of brokenness is a must

Before God does something great through you, He must first do something great in you

“It is doubtful that God can bless a man greatly until He has hurt him deeply” - A.W. Tozer

Genesis 28:10

550 mile trip from Beersheba to Harran

More than a month's journey

Very dangerous to go alone

Genesis 28:11

It represents the state of Jacob's life

He stole the blessing but now he is sleeping on a rock as a pillow

Something happened to Jacob in the midst of his discomfort

Genesis 28:12-15

I find it interesting that it is not at his destination that God appears to him but it's on the journey

This is Jacob's first encounter with the Lord

Jacob has spent his entire life trying to make something happen with his own strength and cleverness

Jacob has been doing things his own way and now he is sleeping on a rock but God...

Have you ever found yourself in an uncomfortable season of life because of a decision you made but God showed up anyways?

In your hardest times you will get your greatest revelation

C.S. Lewis - God whispers to us in our pleasure but He shouts to us in our pain

Jacob is the 1st person in the Bible to see into heaven

That rock would have put a crick in his neck for sure

Out of his pain he sees something incredible

We learn something here about heaven and how God and his angels operate

Notice they are ascending and descending

God's Divine Council

Psalm 82:1

Psalm 89:5-7

Who is on the council?

We know angels are, cherubim are, many other creatures are including humans

Satan also has a role on God's divine council

Job 1:6-11

