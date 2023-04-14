BREAKING: EUROPE TO LEAVE DOLLAR? - The House Of Cards Is FALLING! - Chinese World Order Is HERE!

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the latest news on BRICS as France calls for an end to dependency on the US Dollar following Macron's visit with Xi Jinping in China.
France has been one of the most obvious examples of the Great Reset in Europe as they've banned domestic flights, they've pushed 15 Minute Cities and they've attempted to ban private cars in the center of Paris. All of these moves are very technocratic, utilizing the climate hysteria as an excuse.
The Great Reset is admittedly modeled after China as the world moves into BRICS as a world reserve currency that's cashless and attempts to bring in carbon credits and social credit. All to replace the US Dollar.
While most of the world seems to be shifting into BRICS, Macron claiming that Europe shouldn't be dependent on dollar dominance is a major shift towards Europe leaving the dollar which eventually WILL happen.
It's all part of the script.
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