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COVID-19 “Pack of Lies”: Crimes Against Humanity - Prof. Michel Chossudovsky
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3443 views • August 03, 2021
Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.
The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.
The evidence confirms that there is an insidious and carefully designed project formulated by the upper echelons of the financial establishment.
According to Prof. Michel Chossudovsky’s analysis of the history, estimates and underling scientific concepts, the so-called pandemic is “A Pack of Lies”.
Source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-pack-of-lies-crimes-against-humanity-prof-michel-chossudovsky/5748230
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https://www.globalresearch.ca
https://vimeo.com/globalresearch
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https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair.
The evidence confirms that there is an insidious and carefully designed project formulated by the upper echelons of the financial establishment.
According to Prof. Michel Chossudovsky’s analysis of the history, estimates and underling scientific concepts, the so-called pandemic is “A Pack of Lies”.
Source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-2020-worldwide-corona-crisis-destroying-civil-society-engineered-economic-depression-global-coup-detat-and-the-great-reset/5730652
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-covid-19-pack-of-lies-crimes-against-humanity-prof-michel-chossudovsky/5748230
Follow Global Research:
https://www.globalresearch.ca
https://vimeo.com/globalresearch
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
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