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Dr. Jane Ruby READS ILLEGAL PFIZER INSERT | Reveals mRNA Vaccine is a Toxic Load of Chemicals & Illegal Substances
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634 views • August 26, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby READS ILLEGAL PFIZER INSERT | Reveals mRNA Vaccine is a Toxic Load of Chemicals & Illegal Substances
Stew Peters: http://StewPeters.tv June 23, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby: https://DrJaneRuby.com
Watch this Film
LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!
https://www.brighteon.com/3bdb961a-392e-4cbe-acac-6b620d4f9d8f
Stew Peters: http://StewPeters.tv June 23, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby: https://DrJaneRuby.com
Watch this Film
LIBERTY, FREEDOM, POWER, DEFIANCE… GLOBAL NON COMPLIANCE… Do Not Get on the Bus!
https://www.brighteon.com/3bdb961a-392e-4cbe-acac-6b620d4f9d8f
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