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Canceling Rogan is about CONTROL for our 'next emergency'
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210 views • February 03, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The far-left cried ‘fascism’ every single time President Trump uttered a word, but they are mysteriously silent in regards to the fascism clearly displayed by our government today. That’s because they don’t have a problem with fascism, Glenn explains, as long as they’re the ones controlling it. So, in this clip, Glenn explains what fascism TRULY is and gives current-day examples — like the Biden administration pressuring Spotify to squash Joe Rogan. And actions like that, Glenn says, aren't really about 'misinformation.' Rather, they’re targeting Rogan now to make sure they have plenty of control for America’s NEXT emergency tomorrow…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tmKI8P6Ig
The far-left cried ‘fascism’ every single time President Trump uttered a word, but they are mysteriously silent in regards to the fascism clearly displayed by our government today. That’s because they don’t have a problem with fascism, Glenn explains, as long as they’re the ones controlling it. So, in this clip, Glenn explains what fascism TRULY is and gives current-day examples — like the Biden administration pressuring Spotify to squash Joe Rogan. And actions like that, Glenn says, aren't really about 'misinformation.' Rather, they’re targeting Rogan now to make sure they have plenty of control for America’s NEXT emergency tomorrow…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6tmKI8P6Ig
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