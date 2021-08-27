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(LBGT) rainbow Variants of humanity advance even in little Israel's (USAs) occupation of Afghanistan?
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50 views • August 27, 2021
If I had to choose between the Taliban Variant of humanity and the persistant Jewish push for acceptance of the Lambda Gamma Beta, Theta (LBGT) rainbow Variants of humanity advance even in little Israel's (USAs) occupation of Afghanistan?
I prefer Islam to the sex cult.
If you are going to fly rainbow flags, you do not believe in the science of biology.
I prefer Islam to the sex cult.
If you are going to fly rainbow flags, you do not believe in the science of biology.
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