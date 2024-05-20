Marco Rubio Devours "Meet the Press" - Amazing Reframing + Responses

Watch Marco Rubio destroy Kristen Welker on Meet the Press as she presses him on accepting elections. His ability to reframe and readjust the argument ever so slightly using her energy against her argument and redirecting It is fantastic.
#marcorubio #meetthepress #kristenwelker
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.