Marco Rubio Devours "Meet the Press" - Amazing Reframing + Responses
Recharge Freedom
Published 12 hours ago

Watch Marco Rubio destroy Kristen Welker on Meet the Press as she presses him on accepting elections. His ability to reframe and readjust the argument ever so slightly using her energy against her argument and redirecting It is fantastic.

