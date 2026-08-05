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Learning to Use AI (Before It Uses YOU) Is Now a Fundamental Survival Skill
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- Rejection of AI in Journalism (0:01)

- AI Tools and Infographics (1:39)

- Historical Perspective on Technology (3:34)

- AI and Modern Society (6:19)

- AI in Everyday Life (12:28)

- AI and Cognitive Fitness (12:46)

- AI and Self-Reliance (16:57)

- AI and Basic Skills (18:44)

- AI Tools and Resources (20:36)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (21:53)


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