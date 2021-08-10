Biden Covid Coordinator: Forced Vaccines Now!

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President Biden's Covid coordinator said in a recent press conference that incentives to people to take the shot are not enough. It's time for some "requirements" he said. Biden himself said that he is looking into whether the federal government can force all of America to take the shot. Tyranny? Also today - the strange continuing case of Jan. 6 police suicides. Coincidence?