March for Life 2026 Ottawa—Rod Taylor

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Thursday, May 14, 2026, CHP Leader Rod Taylor spoke to a large crowd on Parliament Hill at the National March for Life. The theme of this year’s event was ‘Follow Me.’ Rod focused on our need to follow our Lord Jesus Christ and to honour the sanctity of all innocent human life because every one of us is made in the image of God.
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
3:30End Screen