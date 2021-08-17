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PTPA (Episode # 119): Cuomo Resigns.
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10 views • August 17, 2021
Pull the Pin Already (Episode # 119): Cuomo Resigns. Jim and Mike discuss the resignation of NY Governor Cuomo. Was this a political move forced by one team or is there some real accountability for his actions? What does the resignation actually mean and is it even effective? What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.
www.pullthepinalready.com
VIDEO CHANNELS
Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
www.pullthepinalready.com
VIDEO CHANNELS
Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
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